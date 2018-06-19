Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls off nine day sit-in

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today called off his nine-day sit-in at the lieutenant governor’s office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with AAP ministers, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said several meetings, attended by IAS officers, were held during the day.

The bureaucrats have been at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

“Arvind Kejriwal will come out of the L-G office. It was not a dharna. We were waiting to meet the lieutenant governor,” the deputy chief minister told reporters here.