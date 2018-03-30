Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks LG Anil Baijal over objection to free pilgrimage

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday over the latter’s objection to a government scheme to offer free pilgrimage for senior citizens.

Under the “Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana”, 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year but the scheme needed Baijal’s approval. “LG is practically obstructing every scheme and every project of Delhi (government). How do we run (a government) like this?” Kejriwal asked in a tweet. “My appeal to BJP – Don’t obstruct our work. I challenge your governments in other states to compete with us in work,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader added.

Earlier, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Lt Governor wanted the pilgrimage to be restricted to families below poverty line (BPL). “LG forgets that many children do not support their old parents. They would be happy to receive government support. And every government facility should not be restricted only to BPL,” Gahlot said.