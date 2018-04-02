Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Jaitley over defamation case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh, in a joint letter on Monday, sought an apology from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the comments made against him.

“Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in a question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation,” Kejriwal’s letter read.

According to sources, the defamation suit by Jaitley has not been withdrawn, but a joint application is being filed for a decree based on the apology by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.