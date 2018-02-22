Delhi Chief Secretary row: AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam detained for protest against Chief Secretary

New Delhi: AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was detained here on Thursday as he was moving towards Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence along with some party workers to protest against the “casteist remarks” made by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

This came two days after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt filed a police complaint against Prakash for making the remarks during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night.

A party official said the protest was also called against the “biased inquiry” done by the Delhi Police against their MLAs — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — who were taken into judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the Chief Secretary.

AAP minister Imran Hussain was manhandled at the Delhi Secretariat by a crowd protesting against the alleged assault and his Personal Secretary Himanshu Singh was beaten up, according to multiple video clips from the Secretariat. The party complained that no action was taken against those who attacked Hussain and his aide.

The Chief Secretary on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by the two MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday night, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.