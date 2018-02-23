Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Police at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to review CCTV visuals

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team was today sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area for collecting evidence related to an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs.

“A police team has been sent to the chief minister’s residence for collecting all evidence, including CCTV footage, in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary,” Additional DCP, North Delhi, Harinder Singh said. According to Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash, 60-70 policemen entered the chief minister’s residence.

“CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!” Prakash wrote on Twitter.

“There is minimum courtesy in democracy. Every citizen has rights under constitution. Is it an attempt to humiliate a CM who is working tirelessly for the poor and the last man of the society?” he tweeted. AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night.