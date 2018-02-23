Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Amit Shah over Judge Loya case

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team was today sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area for collecting evidence related to an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, an official said.

“A police team has been sent to the chief minister’s residence for collecting all evidence, including CCTV footage, in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary,” Additional DCP, North Delhi, Harinder Singh said. Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, “A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps.”

“But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya’s death,” he asked on Twitter. Kejriwal said his council of ministers had sought an appointment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the matter. “As the services come under the LG in Delhi, the council of ministers will request him to direct all bureaucrats to work with the AAP government even as the probe into the alleged assault on the chief secretary continues,” an official said.

According to Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash, 60-70 policemen entered the chief minister’s office “without any intimation”. “CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!” Prakash wrote on Twitter.

“There is minimum courtesy in democracy. Every citizen has rights under constitution. Is it an attempt to humiliate a CM who is working tirelessly for the poor and the last man of the society?” he tweeted. AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night.