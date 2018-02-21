Delhi bureaucrat assault case: Bureaucrats demand apology from CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Bureaucrats of Delhi government have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged attack on state Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) members have announced not to attend any meeting called by the Delhi Government till Kejriwal tenders apology.

All the three associations have strongly condemned the alleged physical attack on the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs and demanded strict action against those involved. Miffed over the incident, the Delhi Government’s bureaucrats also took out a candle march against the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary. On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP – Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal.

The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhaar-related problems. Jarwal also lodged complaint against the chief secretary with the SC/ST commission as well as with the Sangam Vihar police station. The MLA, in his compliant, alleged that the chief secretary passed casteist comments against him during the meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on late on Tuesday night detained Jarwal. After Jarwal was picked up by the police, the AAP questioned: Why has chief secretary not been arrested when a complaint was filed against him?