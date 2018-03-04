Delhi AIIMS: Faculty lift falls from second floor, five injured

NEW DELHI: At least five people were injured when an elevator at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here malfunctioned and crashed to the ground from the second floor on Saturday morning, an official said, reports IANS.

Police filed an FIR against the company which held the annual maitenance contract for the lift.

“There were 20 persons in the lift, including operator and a hospital staff, when the accident occurred around 9.30 a.m. The main Emergency and Trauma Centre were informed and five injured persons shifted to Emergency for treatment. All five are now stable,” AIIMS Media and Protocol Division Chairperson Dr Aarti Vij said.