Delhi AAP Leadership to talk to Punjab leaders miffed over Kejriwal’s apology: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said today that the party leadership will talk to state leaders, who are unhappy over Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, to solve the issue.

“We fight for the people on streets. It is not our work to fight in court. However, we will fight for people in court,” Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said on the apology to Majithia.

“If we spend time in court, then how we will be able to spare time for the people?” he said.

In a surprising development, Kejriwal yesterday tendered an apology for having levelled “unfounded” allegations against Majithia in connection with his involvement in drugs trade. The SAD leader later decided to withdraw a defamation case against the Delhi chief minister.

Miffed over his apology, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as AAP’s Punjab chief today.

Kejriwal’s apology also drew flak from party’s leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were “stunned” by the move and “disappointed” as they were not kept in the “loop”.