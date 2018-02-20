Delhi: AAP leader Ajay Dutt files complaint against Chief Secretary over ‘casteist remarks

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash for making “casteist remarks” during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here.

In the complaint, Dutt accused the top bureaucrat of “misbehaviour” on Monday night and hurling casteist remarks at him. Dutt said Prakash questioned his status when he raised the issue of residents of his constituency Ambedkar Nagar (Reserved) not getting ration items on time. He said similar verbal attacks were made against another AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

“He said you be within your limits… you have no right to question me. He used abusive language and moved out of the room,” Dutt wrote in the complaint.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by ruling party MLAs during the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence.

Party leaders Aashish Khetan and Imran Hussain also filed police complaints that following the Monday night meeting, they were heckled and manhandled and their party volunteers thrashed by “motivated elements” masquerading as Delhi government employees earlier on Tuesday.

The ruling party shared a video on its Twitter handle, which had visuals of commotion while Khetan was entering the Delhi Secretariat here. The party said Khetan was “assaulted” by the mob after which he called the PCR (Police Control Room) and reported he was manhandled.

“There was a mob, unruly and aggressive. They ran towards me shouting pro-BJP slogans… my staff has been hurt,” said Khetan.

He said a complaint had been lodged with the Daryaganj police station. Hussain also lodged a complaint at the IP Estate police station.