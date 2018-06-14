Delhi: 32-year-old man beaten to death by four brothers for having a relationship with their sister

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawla by four brothers who did not approve of him having a relationship with their younger sister, the police said Wednesday.

Three of the accused, Raju (32), Suresh, (27), and Hemraj (26) have been arrested, they said, adding Raju was the victim’s brother-in-law. The fourth accused, Ravi, is absconding. Shailender, was found dead in Raju’s house with injuries on his face and other parts of the body. Initially, Raju tried to mislead the police by claiming that the victim had come to visit the weekly market at Anandpur Dham and had passed lewd remarks about a woman following which the public to beat him up, the police said.

The accused also claimed that he had brought Shailender to his house where he died on Tuesday. During interrogation, Raju admitted that he along with his brothers Suresh, Hemraj and Ravi had beaten Shailender to death with sticks, belt and pipe. Earlier, Shailender used to live with his sister and her husband Raju. He developed intimacy with Raju’s younger sister, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said.

After coming to know about it, Raju and his brothers objected to it and subsequently, Shailender started living in a rented accommodation in Mangol Puri, he said. On June 11, Shailender had come to meet Raju’s sister again and was seen by Suresh. Following this the four brothers beat Shailender to death, the police officer said, adding Raju’s wife had gone to her maternal home in Agra at the time of the incident.