Delhi: 2 suspected ISJK terrorists arrested near Red Fort
New Delhi: Two suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) have been arrested here by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, said a senior police official on Friday.
The duo, hailing from Kashmir, was arrested near the Red Fort area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he added. The were associated with ISJK, the terror outfit influenced by Islamic State ideology, the official said.
