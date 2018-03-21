Delhi: 15-year-old girl commits suicide, parents blame teachers; FIR filed

A 15-year-old girl, class 9 student of Ahlcon Public School in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, was found hanging in her house in Noida on Tuesday evening. The girl reportedly committed suicide after she failed in her examinations.

Noida: 15-year-old allegedly committed suicide yesterday, family alleges it was due to low marks & harassment by teachers that led her to take this step. The girl was a 9th standard student at Ahlcon Public School in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, Phase-III. pic.twitter.com/2a65idq1k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018



The incident took place on Tuesday, when girls parents had gone out, and when they returned home around 6 pm, and found out that their daughter’s room was locked from inside. Later when they broke the door they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Later she was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead.

The parents of the 15-year-old girl have accused the teachers of deliberately failing her in two subjects and putting “too much pressure” on her. Her father alleged that teachers harassed and molested her. “She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately, I said since I’m also a teacher I can say they can’t do it, might be a mistake but she said, ‘I’m scared of them, no matter how well I write they’ll fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her,” girls father told ANI.

She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I’m also a teacher I can say they can’t do it,might be a mistake but she said, ‘I’m scared of them,no matter how well I write they’ll fail me.’ Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her: Father #Noida pic.twitter.com/Cidqvfz0L1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

A doctor of Kailash Hospital, where the girl was taken to after she was found hanging, told ANI, “15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn’t. Cause of death can be known after postmortem.”

15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn’t. Cause of death can be known after postmortem: Doctor, Kailash Hospital, where girl was admitted after she was found hanging from a railing #Noida pic.twitter.com/5lQlFus01h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

The police have registered a case and will visit the school. Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida, told ANI, “Father has alleged that his daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 a 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today.”

Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today: Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida pic.twitter.com/IMFV0hMv8U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018