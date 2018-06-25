Delhi: 1 killed, 1 injured as Fortuner SUV overturned

Gurugram: A 30 year-old man was killed and his 28-year-old cousin got critically injured as a speeding Fortuner SUV they were travelling in overturned multiple times near Rajiv Chowk here on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Yadav, a resident of Civil Lines, one of an upscale residential area of the Gurugram. Rahul Yadav, the critically injured cousin of the deceased, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and was said to be in critical condition.

“Both worked in private companies and were returning to Civil Lines early on Monday from Sector 57. The SUV toppled several times as one of its front tyres burst,” police officer Balraj Singh told IANS. “The vehicle got badly damaged in the accident and two were badly stuck in the mangled SUV,” he said.