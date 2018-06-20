Defence sector is more prone to cyber threats: Sitharaman

New Delhi : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that defence sector is more prone to cyber threats and it was important to safeguard cyberspace with anticipation of possible attacks, an official statement said.

Sitharaman, who addressed a workshop on cyber security framework, congratulated the Department of Defence Production for formulating a Cyber Security Framework for itself and also establishing cells at various levels to handle cyber security related issues, reports IANS.

According to the statement, the minister called for creating a workforce in accordance with the country’s vision to become a dominant force in cyber space.

In his remarks, Secretary, Defence Production, Ajay Kumar said that all defence public sector undertakings and ordnance factories were increasingly relying on Information Technology, and any compromise in information and cyber security in defence production environment can have far reaching consequences on effectiveness of the defence forces and national security.