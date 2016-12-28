Defence ministry may push for CDS

New Delhi : The Defence Ministry may push for creation of a new post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as the commander of all three Armed Forces — Army, Navy and Air Force — as recommended by an 11-member committee on combat capabilities enhancement of armed forces in a 550-page report just submitted to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Lt General (retd) DB Shekatkar, who headed the committee set up in May, says India needs a CDS, but his role, responsibilities and accountability have to be defined as per the Indian requirements instead of directly adopting a western model. “Its contents are classified but on principle I can tell you a CDS is long overdue,” he said.

Parrikar has already gone on record that a decision on appointment of the CDS will be taken after studying the Shekatkar committee report. No surprise if the government takes a quick decision based on the report to douse the storm over the appointment of Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Army chief on December 17 as the superseded Lt General Praveen Bakshi, the senior-most Army officer, can be elevated as the CDS.

The committee has reportedly recommended that the CDS should be a single-point military adviser to the defence minister on the military matters, with an authority over the three chiefs, but without encroaching upon their overall responsibility for the functioning of their respective forces.