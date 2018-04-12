Defence Expo gets under way, Sitharaman not for forcing domestic purchase

Chennai : The Defence Expo that is being held in Tamil Nadu for the first time got under way at Thiruvadanai near Chennai on Wednesday (the official inauguration by Prime Minister is on Thursday).

Addressing the media on the occasion Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while she was in favour making defence purchases through indigenous manufacturers, the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force cannot be compelled to buy domestically produced military equipment at the expense of their requirements.

“I want to make sure that our production capabilities are such that they can meet international standards and be export worthy. On the other side of the line, the Army, Navy or Air Force, make their decisions on what they want, what combination of equipment they want and in that combination, if an Indian produce type fits in then they take it. I can’t for a moment imagine that I prevail upon them that they necessarily buy what is Indian,” she said.

Meanwhile, Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar said the new Defence Production Policy would be unveiled soon. The draft policy has been released for public consultation.