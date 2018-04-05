Defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to stay proceedings against CM Arvind Kejriwal by Sheila Dikshit’s ex-aide

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay proceedings in a defamation case filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but issued notice to complainant Pawan Khera, the former Political Secretary of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Justice A.K. Pathak refused interim stay by pointing out to a Supreme Court direction to decide such matters within a year. The court was hearing Kejriwal’s plea for quashing of the criminal defamation complaint against him by Khera.

Kejriwal had pleaded that the complaint was not maintainable as the affected person had not approached the trial court. The matter has been now listed for July 11.

Khera had filed the case against Kejriwal for allegedly making derogatory remarks and baseless allegations against her during protests on power tariff hike last year. Khera accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of using “false and filthy” language against Dikshit in a television broadcast.