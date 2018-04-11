Deepak Bajpai replaces Kumar Vishwas as AAP in-charge for Rajasthan elections

New Delhi: The AAP has appointed its senior leader Deepak Bajpai as the party’s in-charge for the Rajasthan Assembly elections replacing Kumar Vishwas, saying the latter was not able to “devote” time in the state.

Elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

“Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,”AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said.

He said the AAP will contest the assembly polls in Rajasthan with full strength. Bajpai will prepare the list of candidates for the polls in the state and it will be finalised by the political affairs committee of the party, he said.