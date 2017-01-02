Decision was “tough but I had to take it”, says Akhilesh

Lucknow : Admitting that he has taken a ‘tough’ stand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday justified the turn of events in the Samajwadi Party.

“Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take,” Akhilesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the battle between the two factions of the Samajwadi Party is likely to reach the Election Commission’s office tomorrow, with Akhilesh camp hinting that it will stake a claim to the party’s symbol ‘cycle’.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party’s convention, claiming to be the real Samajwadi Party and stake claim on the party symbol.

As per the party’s constitution, the president of the party allots symbols in election. The party split earlier in the day with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president, a post that was held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. ANI