Debt-ridden MP farmer kills self, suicide toll rises to 11 in a week

Bhopal : An elderly farmer, who was in debt, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of similar deaths in the state to 11 in a week.

Pipallya Vyas village resident Pyarelal Odh, 65, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his fields, police said.

His family said he had raised a loan of more than Rs 2 lakh which he was finding difficult to repay.

Area police officer Hitesh Patil said: “Whenever a farmer commits suicide, it is always said that he was under debt. Since he was a resident of a village, he would be considered a farmer.”

On Friday, Jagdish More, 35, had consumed poison in Rampura area of Dhar police station and died later in the day.

The deceased farmer’s family told police that he committed suicide as he was upset over the pressure built by the bank for clearing the loan.

Another farmer Imrat died after consuming sulphas tablets in Chandlaun village in Gotegaon, Narsinghpur, in Madhya Pradesh. He breathed his last enroute to Jabalpur for treatment.