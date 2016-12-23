Deal between BJP-AAP led to Najeeb Jung’s ouster, alleges Congress

New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Friday that a deal was struck between BJP and AAP to oust Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung as both were against the release of the Shunglu Committee report, which would have benefited the Congress in the upcoming Punjab and Goa assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress’ Delhi chief Ajay Maken claimed that Jung stepped down since he was not allowed to release the report.

“There were serious allegations of irregularities in over 200 files related to the Delhi government. There was pressure on the LG not to make the report public. He was going to release it on Monday. Since he was stopped from making the report public, he chose to resign,” he said.

Maken added that the report was submitted to the Lt Governor on November 27, but it was not made public even after three weeks.

Jung had formed the three-member committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General V.K. Shunglu to look into 400-odd files pertaining to decisions taken by the AAP government of Delhi.