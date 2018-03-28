Deadline for linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes extended to June 30

New Delhi: The government today extended by three months the deadline of March 31 for linking of Aadhaar with the welfare schemes, where benefits are transferred to citizens from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The deadline now stands extended to June 30, 2018, according to an office memorandum of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12 digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely, till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgement on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.