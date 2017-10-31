Day after heavy showers, rains subside in parts of Tamil Nadu, waterlogging woes in Chennai

Chennai: A day after heavy showers, there was some respite from rains in Tamil Nadu today, though waterlogging affected normal life in parts of the state. The met department has forecast rain or thundershowers in coastal areas.

A weather bulletin said rain or thundershowers was likely to occur tomorrow at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over the State’s interior.

In Chennai, normal life in parts of Vyasarpadi, Otteri, Tiruvotriyur in North Chennai and Velachery and Madipakkam in South Chennai was disrupted. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians were affected the most due to water logging. Civic authorities said action was being taken to clear inundation by using water-pumps. Desilting work was on in the Adyar rivermouth and in several other locations of the river in the city, including Egmore, authorities said.

As part of measures to prevent flooding during monsoon, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said encroachements were removed near water-courses. He said over over 5,000 dwellings in and around Adyar and Cooum rivers which existed there for over four decades were evacuated.

Several parts of the state were lashed by heavy rains yesterday. One person was killed yesterday in Thanjavur district when the mud wall of his hut collapsed under the rain impact.

Meanwhile, skies became clear in various districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram though schools and colleges were closed today in view of the heavy rain forecast. Intermittent spells of rain, however, continued in various districts, including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka moved westward and was now positioned over Gulf of Munnar, Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters. He said that in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am today, both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witnessed widespread rains with Seerkazhi in the Cauvery delta region witnessing the highest of 31 cm.

In Chennai, Nungambakkam received 12 cm and Airport 17 cm and both Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts recorded over 10 cm of rain for the period. Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said end points of drinking water (Metro Water) distribution were being checked and chlorinated.