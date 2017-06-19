Darjeeling protests: Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace, warns GJM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to people in the northern West Bengal hills to maintain peace instead of “playing with fire” amid the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)-called indefinite shutdown.

“I would like to appeal to everyone in the mountains to kindly maintain peace. Solution can be reached through meetings and dialogues only when peace is maintained,” she said before leaving for the Netherlands.

“I don’t differentiate between the hill people and others. We all work everywhere in the state. Burning down things is not the right thing to do. Instead of playing with fire, peace should be safeguarded,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee will address the Public Service Day of the UN on June 22 at The Hague in the Netherlands.