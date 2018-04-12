Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar statue locked in iron cage in UP

Badaun (UP): A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar in Gaddi Chowk area here, in the heart of the town, was found to be locked in an iron cage. In the backdrop of incidents of vandalism of Ambedkar’s statues, it was found locked inside the cage in Sadar Kotwali police station area. Police said it was not aware who had done it.

“The step might have been taken to provide security to the statue but we are not aware as to who has done this,” Circle Officer Virendra Singh Yadav said. SDM (Badaun) Parasnath Maurya said directives were issued to extend security till Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 as there were chances that some anti-social elements might damage the statues to disturb social peace.

He also said he was not aware of who had put the cage around the statue in Gaddi Chowk. Three homeguard jawans have, however, been deployed for round-the-clock security of the statue, the SDM added.