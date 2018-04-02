Dalit bandh: 1 dead, 26 injured in Rajasthan

Jaipur: One person was killed and 26 others, including nine policemen, were injured today in Khairthal in Rajasthan’s Alwar district during Dalit protests against the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act, officials said.

The 28-year-old deceased was identified as, Pawan Jatav, son of a former sarpanch. The body has been kept in mortuary for post-mortem, principal medical officer of Alwar district hospital, Dr Bhagwan Sahay said. Eighteen others injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital, including one policemen, Sahay said.

Khairthal police station SHO, Jitendra Kumar said that the police resorted to firing after a mob attacked and opened fire on them, while torching a vehicle and a store in the police station. He said that nine policemen, including one deputy superintendent of police, one head constable, and six constables were injured in stone-pelting.