CWC to meet every two months, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a major decision to ramp up the party functioning, new Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that meetings of the Congress Working Committee will be held every two months. In his opening remarks at a CWC meeting, which he chaired for the first time as party President, Gandhi said he views the working committee as the “voice of Congress”.

“I would like that we institutionalise the working committee meetings, maybe once every two months, and we just close the date. Every two months, the committee meets automatically so that we can hear what you want to say and what the nation is feeling,” Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress President last week from his mother Sonia Gandhi. The party faces massive electoral challenges in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with several crucial state polls coming up next year. Compared with the Congress, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds regular meetings of its National Executive. BJP’s Parliamentary Party also meets every week during Parliament sessions.