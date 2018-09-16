‘Current laws inadequate to check abuse of money in polls’

New Delhi : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat said Saturday the present set of laws are “inadequate” to tackle the menace of black money in elections, and noted that Cambridge Analytica like “machinations” of data theft, data harvesting and fake news pose a potent threat to the electoral process in the country.

Rawat, speaking on ‘challenges to India electoral democracy’ at a symposium, said democracy does not run on whims and it requires traits such as courage, character, integrity and knowledge that are diminishing and are on the “verge of extinction” in the country.

The CEC, underlining a number of issues and challenges that face the electoral body, said clean elections are like a “well spring of legitimacy” for the leadership and the people of the country and if this was contaminated by such issues, the common man becomes “cynical” about the entire system, which is an area of concern, reports PTI.

“With the rise of fake news, with the rise of make believe things, with the rise of all kind of machinations like data theft, data harvesting, profiling, targeted communication affecting not only communication but referendum world over and changing the outcome of any process which is meant to translate popular will in (taking) a healthy decision, in (choosing) a healthy representative government. That’s the potent threat every democracy in the world is facing,” Rawat said at the event organised by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The CEC said the EC was well aware of these issues amongst many others similar to them.

“Here in our country, the Commission is seized of issues such as cyber security, securing our data so that Cambridge Analytica kind of things do not happen over elections, about misuse and abuse of social media platforms, about fake news, about all kinds of ills that get into whether it is management of electoral rolls, campaign finance, polling process and technology,” he said.

Specifically talking about the use of money power during polls, the top EC functionary said current laws were not of much help for them to ensure a complete check at this abuse and that is why “state funding” of polls was not possible in India at present.

“Abuse of money is the main concern for India and in Indian elections. There has been a lot of talk for bringing about transparency in campaign finance, even people talk about state funding.

“But, whatever legal framework is available as on date today, is not adequate to address this issue. And therefore, the commission has been suggesting a number of reforms in this direction,” the CEC said.

On state funding, he said, the commission feels that “it won’t serve the purpose effectively because so long as you have torrents of money from such sources flowing into the election arena, the state funding is just like a fig leaf trying to control that torrent.”