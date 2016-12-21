Curfew lifted till 7 p.m. from Imphal East, except for Lamlong to Yaingangpokpi

Imphal: Curfew has been lifted till 7 p.m. today from Imphal East, except for Lamlong to Yaingangpokpi, in the wake of violence following economic blockade on National Highways connecting the state.

As many as three state police personnel were killed in militant ambush while 14 others got injured in the aftermath of the formation of seven new revenue districts by the state government.

Nine sophisticated weapons were also snatched by the militants after overpowering the Indian Reserve Battalion. More than 20 vehicles were set ablaze in different incidents.