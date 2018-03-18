Crucial to address challenges faced by farmers: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the farming community in India and reiterated the government’s mission to double their income and improve their situation in the country.

“Through the medium of this event, I have got the opportunity to simultaneously interact with the two most important parts of New India, that is, the farmers who provide food and the scientists who come up with the latest technology to ease operations. Our ‘annadata’ has brought us out of crisis, and today, India has achieved record production of pulses, record fruit, vegetables, and so on. The agricultural sector in our country has shown its way to the whole world in many respects but has faced many challenges. With a totality-related approach, our Government is constantly working towards doubling the farmer’s income, and making things easier for them,” he said while addressing the annual ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here, reports ANI.

Lauding Meghalaya for breaking a five-year record in production, Prime Minister Modi said their efforts have shown that nothing is impossible, irrespective of size and population.