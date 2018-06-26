CRPF forms special motor cycle squad for Amarnath yatra

Jammu: The CRPF has formed a special motorcycle squad as part of its efforts to ensure foolproof security during the annual Amarnath yatra, scheduled to start in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Monday.

He said some of these specially designed motorcycles were fixed with various life-saving equipment and could also double as “small ambulances”, carrying one person at a time besides the rider. “Keeping in view the convenience and security of pilgrims, the CRPF has prepared a special motorcycle squad, which on one hand, will ensure the security of pilgrims on the yatra route and on the other, will also be used as small ambulances for them,” the CRPF spokesperson added.

Inspector General of the CRPF (Jammu sector) Abhay Vir Chauhan chaired a meeting of senior officers at sector headquarters here today to review security arrangements for the yatra, he said. Various aspects of security were discussed at the meeting with special emphasis on arrangements at the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp and the yatra route, he added. The spokesperson said Chauhan emphasized upon the necessity of optimum utilisation of Radio Frequency Identification on yatra vehicles and also directed officials to fulfil responsibilities entrusted upon them with utmost sincerity so as to ensure smooth conduct of the 60-day pilgrimage.