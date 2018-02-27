Crime drops in Bihar after prohibition: Guv

Patana : Addressing the joint session of Bihar legislature on the first day of budget session, Governor Satyapal Malik claimed there had been drastic fall in crime figures in the state since prohibition was introduced two years back.

Malik said cases of dacoity and robbery have dropped by 24 and 28 pc respectively. Bihar now stands at 22th position in all India crime index.

Government has started campaign against all kinds of intoxication, including consumption of tobacco after success of the total prohibition.

The Governor said Bihar has earned the distinction of terror free and corruption-free state. Property of 17 officials have been seized under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi and her two sons, Tejeshwi and Tejpratap were also present. Governor said that the state government has also started crackdown on sand mafia.

Malik announced opening of Mandan Mishra Dham at Saharsa in memory of the great scholar who had defeated Adi Shankaracharya in debate. Government will open the Mithila arts centre in Mithila region.

Governor said due to mid-day meal scheme, drop-out rate in schools has come down to 15 pc.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi presented the annual economic survey. Budget proposals will be presented tomorrow. In the cabinet meeting, a budget proposal of Rs 1.77 lakh crores were approved. The Budget session will conclude on April 4.