Cricketer R Ashwin gives a different spin to new Tamil Nadu developments

Chennai: A day after AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala was elected as the party’s Legislature Leader, cricketer R Ashwin today said “234 job opportunities” will open up in the state in an apparent reference to the number of Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In cryptic remarks on his Twitter handle ‘@ashwinravi99’, the top ranked all-rounder said, “To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly” but did not elaborate.

The tweet drew instant posts with some pointing out at his “guts” and others quipping that he should contest for the Chief Minister’s post and that they would back him.

Sasikala was on Sunday elected by the AIADMK MLAs as their Legislature Party Leader, paving her way for her elevation as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

During the pro-jallikattu protests too, Ashwin had on January 18 tweeted saying, “Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN. Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light. #peacefulprotests #jallikattu”.