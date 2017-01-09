CPI-M rejects TMC’s Natl Government idea

Thiruvananthapuram : CPI-M on Sunday rejected the ‘national government’ idea mooted by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee saying it would be a “hotchpotch arrangement”.

An alternative government should be based on programmes and policies and then only it would be sustainable, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said while briefing the deliberations of the three-day party Central Committee meeting that concluded here on Sunday.

He said that the party was also opposed to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. On questions on alternative government, Yechury said “you cannot have an alternative as suggested by Mamata Banerjee. A national government…instead of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, you have Advani as Prime Minister, both belonged to same party. It would only be a hotchpotch”. —PTI