Court to hear Aircel-Maxis case on July 31

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Friday fixed July 31 to decide whether to take cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Karti Chidambaram, is the son of Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram.

The Aircel-Maxis deal scam, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum case, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

Karti was arrested on February 28 at Chennai Airport upon his return from the United Kingdom for his alleged role in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Karti’s father and former Finance Minister Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorized to accord approval on project proposals of up to Rs 600 crore.