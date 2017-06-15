Court cases that haunt Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV!

Arnab Goswani is one of the most influential journalists in India, his words are his weapons. Everytime ‘the nation wanted to know something’ he is there. He took a powerful stand on every controversial issues that haunted India, from JNU to Tanmay Dutt. Well, and among the many things he is popular for (not about leaving people speechless), his court cases might be the ones that haunt him the most. Days after resigning from Times Now as the editor-in-chief and the launch of his television and news venture ‘Republic’ he has already two court cases to his credit.

Tharoor vs Arnab

Republic TV’s report connected to Sunanda Pushkar’s death, left the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor fuming. So much that he filed a civil defamation case in the Delhi High Court on May 26, 2017, against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV and Arg Outlier Media Asanet News Private Limited (the news channel’s parent company). The suit claimed Rs 2 crore compensation from Goswami and his newly launched channel for making defamatory statements about Tharoor regarding the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Responding to the suit, Goswami replied that the suit was filed to silent him from finding the truth behind the Sunanda Pushkar case. Sunanda was found dead on January 17, 2014, at a five-star hotel in South Delhi.

BCCL intellectual property case

On May 16, 2017, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL) popularly known as the Times of India Group filed a criminal complaint against Arnab Goswarmi and Sridevi – Times Now’s former editor-in-chief and reporter, respectively. BCCL alleged that the content used on Arnab’s newly launched channel were created during their tenure with Times Now. The suit claimed that the stories – on Sunanda Pushkar and Lalu Prasad Yadav – despite being BCCL’s intellectual property were broadcasted on Republic on May 6 and May 8. During the hearing, the court said, “It is well settled law that an employee has to maintain confidentiality and utmost fidelity towards his employer. Accordingly, the defendants can be restrained from breaching the contract — reproducing or misusing the confidential information of the plaintiff and using or telecasting the same as that would amount to infringement of the plaintiff’s rights.”