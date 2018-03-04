Court allows CBSE student to now appear for SSC exams

Mumbai : Parents of a student with Learning Deficiency (LD) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board have revealed their struggle in terms of academic support. Siddhant Manudhane, a student of Class 10, has faced a tough time for two years and approached the Bombay High Court (HC) to win a judgment in his favour to appear for his Class 10, CBSE board examination starting from March 5.

Manudhane had chosen special subjects for his Class 10 curriculum due to his medical condition. The CBSE board offered those subjects to him initially but did not provide study material like books and helping material for the syllabus as per parents. In addition, Manudhane was informed that he had to take up either Mathematics or a language for his board examinations. This came as a shocker to his parents as these subjects are difficult to cope up with for a student with LD. Pankaj Manudhane, Siddhant’s father, said, “We were informed in the middle of the academic year that the special subjects selected by my son would not be applicable for the Class 10 board exams. Also, my son had to take up Mathematics or a language as alternative subjects to appear for the board examination. How could the board expect him to study a completely new subject in the middle of the academic year?”

Manudhane then filed a writ petition with the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court (HC). “After several attempts trying to explain and convince the board authorities we finally decide to file a case in the court. The case went on for two months where representation of the CBSE board was not convincing,” added Manudhane.

At the end of a two-month trial, the judgment was in favour of the student where the student has been directed to appear for the board exam as per subjects that he had chosen, considering his medical condition. “On February 21, the court awarded the judgment in our favour. Still the board was lethargic and did not send us information. On March 1, just five days before the exam, the board sent us the examination time-table and schedule.”

The CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are set to begin from March 5. According to CBSE, differently-abled students may be given special provisions like extra time, exemption from the requirement to have a third language, a relaxation in the number of subjects they need to attempt, use of computers, a reader and relaxation of mandatory attendance policy.