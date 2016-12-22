Country seems running at God’s mercy: Tejaswi

Patna : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over confusion and chaos in the country since the note ban, saying the Prime Minister’s Office does not know what the government is doing.

“The country, it seems, is running at God’s mercy,” he said.

After his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad repeatedly targeted Modi over demonetisation, Tejaswi, 27, a cricketer-turned-politician asked Modi: “Can a batsman on the striking end change ‘Rules of the Game’ on every single ball just because he is unable to hit runs?”

In his latest tweet, Tejaswi has described the Modi-led government as “paltimar-sarkar”.

Referring to how a tea seller was raided in Gujarat and the income tax department had recovered a huge amount of black money, Tejaswi said: “This chhota Chaiwallah is also from Gujarat…what about bada Chaiwallah?”

Tejaswi’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced to launch a protest by December 28 followed by a rally here.

“The RJD will stage protest against demonetisation at all the district headquarters on December 28 and the party would hold a huge rally against demonetisation in Patna early next year”.–IANS