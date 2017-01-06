Contest from anywhere, I will fight you: Amarinder dares Kejriwal

Chandigarh: With elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly set to be held on February 4, Congress state unit President Amarinder Singh on Friday dared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an electoral face-off from any of the 117 seats.

The former Chief Minister also said that the final Congress list of candidates for the polls will likely be announced on January 9.

“I dare (Aam Aadmi Party convener) Kejriwal to contest from any Punjab assembly seat. I will contest against him. He is a hypocrite. He wishes to become the Punjab Chief Minister in case his party wins. If he has chief ministerial ambitions, he should declare it openly and contest,” Amarinder told the media here.

As for fielding of a former Army General by the Shiromani Akali Dal for the Patiala assembly seat against Amarinder, the Congress leader said he was looking forward to creating history by defeating former Army chief General J.J. Singh in Patiala.

“It will be the first time in the Army history that a Captain (Amarinder) will beat a General (J.J. Singh),” Amarinder said.

“The delay in tickets will not impact campaigning by Congress candidates. There is enough time to canvas for votes. Unfortunately, the tickets could not be announced six months before the elections, as decided at the Jaipur session of the party,” Amarinder said.

As for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s entry into the Congress and demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post if the Congress came to power, Amarinder said: “There has been no discussion with me on the possibility of making Sidhu a Deputy CM. Besides contesting assembly elections, Sidhu will be among the star campaigners for the party.”