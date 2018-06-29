Conspiracy to kill Bukhari was hatched in Pak: Police

Srinagar : Cracking the case within a fortnight, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it had “tangible evidence” to establish that conspiracy to kill veteran journalist Sujaat Bukhari was hatched by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit in Pakistan and executed by its terrorists based in Kashmir which included Naved Jatt, who escaped from police custody in February.

Giving details of the evidence collected, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani told reporters that the killers were identified as Jatt, a Pakistani national, Muzzafar Ahmad and Azad Malik, residents of south Kashmir, who had carried out the plan to kill Bukhari on June 14 when he was coming out of his office.

The IGP said during investigations, it was found that there was a series of social media campaign in which online platforms were used which were intimidating at times, reports PTI.