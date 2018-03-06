Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister

Shillong [Meghalaya]: Bringing an end to the 10-year rule of the Congress Party in Meghalaya, National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of the state on Tuesday.

Governor Ganga Prasad invited Sangma to form the government after the Saturday results threw up a fractured mandate. Sangma has claimed support of 34 MLAs. Apart from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance, is also present the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

As per the results of the Meghalaya State Assembly polls declared on March 3, the Congress party retained its hold with 21 seats, while the NPP bagged 19 seats. Following its defeat in the state Assembly polls here, the BJP on Saturday had suggested that the NPP and UDP to enter into an alliance to form a “non-Congress government” in the state.

After which the NPP got support from United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent. UDP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP have six, four, two and two seats respectively. Therefore, the Congress failed to form a coalition government in the state even after emerging as the single largest party.