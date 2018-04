On the instructions of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, all the party members will hold candlelight march at different parts of the country to protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Gandhi himself led a candlelight march from the AICC headquarters to India Gate Thursday midnight. In a tweet, he thanked “Thousands of men and women who stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest against the rising acts of violence against girls and women.”