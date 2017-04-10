Congress will soon become a ‘rare species’, says Parrikar

Panaji: Promising to “speak less and work more” as Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said the Congress would soon become a “rare species” on the canvas of Indian politics. Addressing a rally, Parrikar also said the BJP could come to power in the coastal state only because of the party’s central leadership and the lacklustre abilities of the Congress leadership. “One thing I learned in Delhi is to speak less and work more. This time I have decided to speak less. Whatever work we do, people will see for themselves,” Parrikar said, adding that performance would be the benchmark of his governance. During his stint as Defence Minister, Parrikar often courted controversy for his comments.