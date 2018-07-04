Congress welcomes Supreme Court ruling, says people suffered in Modi-Kejriwal ego battle

New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling in favour of AAP government in Delhi, Congress on Wednesday said people of the capital city have been the sufferers in the egotistical battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The party also asked why did Lt Governor Anil Baijal allow himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters (BJP), while maintaining that the decisions of the elected representatives “must be respected”.

“We have unequivocally maintained right from the time when Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years that decisions of the elected representatives must be respected,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“However, no elected government in garb of a conflict with the centre should resort to non-governance as has been happening in Delhi.

“The truth is in the egotistical battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi have been the victims and sufferers,” he added.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court and sincerely hope that better sense will prevail on both sides and the task of governance and delivery of services to people of Delhi will begin in right earnest,” said Surjewala.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, welcoming the ruling, said: “Thumping victory for representative democracy. I welcome SC judgement in the Delhi government vs LG case.”

“Why did the LG (with a fine track record) allow himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters? Whoever in the Central government was responsible for triggering the legal battle should own responsibility, but nobody will.

“As Home Minister, I worked with LG Tejinder Khanna and CM Sheila Dikshit. There was no controversy or confrontation. The present controversy was manufactured by the BJP and the central government. Now, happily resolved by the Constitutional Court,” said Chidambaram.

“The SC judgement contains important lessons for Puducherry as well,” he added.

A Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Wednesday unanimously ruled in favour of the Arvind Kejriwal government saying that the real powers of governance of Delhi rests with the elected representatives.

The apex court said the Lieutenant Governor (LG) was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Minister in all the areas except land, police and law and order.