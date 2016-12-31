Congress to fight all seats in UP, rules out alliance

New Delhi: The Congress said on Saturday it will contest all seats in Uttar Pradesh, adding it was a good sign that the internal feud within the Samajwadi Party was resolved.

“The Congress never comments on the internal divide of another political party. The feud happened within the party and it has been sorted out. It is a good sign,” said Congress leader and communication department in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Asked if the internal divide within the party was scripted, Surjewala said: “It is very difficult to say about it.”

On the question of alliance with Samajwadi Party, Surjewala said: “There was no question of alliance earlier too. Congress is ready to fight all seats in Uttar Pradesh and we are preparing to fight all seats. I do not think today is a day to speak about alliances at all.”

“Congress is capable, competent and the party workers are enthused to carry forward the politics of development bereft of anyone else.”

In an anti-climactic development for its political rivals, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

Both the leaders on Saturday were ousted from the party for six years on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.