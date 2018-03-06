Congress spreading lies against the Modi government to unnecessarily create confusion, fear: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday mounted a blistering attack on Congress of daily inventing and spreading lies against the Modi government to unnecessarily create confusion and fear. Soon after Parliament was adjourned for the day on the issue of the Opposition’s demand for a probe into Punjab National Bank’s scam, he told a press conference at BJP headquarters here that defrauding of the bank by Nirav Modi began in 2011 during the UPA rule.

Who doesn’t know that another diamond merchant Jatin Mehta fled from India in 2012 swallowing crores of the bank money while the Congress is blaming the present government, he said, asserting that the truth is that his assets were confiscated twice by the Modi government.

He said the bank’s non- Non-performing asset (NPA) crisis of the banks also relate to huge loans given to the industrialists close to the Congress during its 10-year rule and this was covered up by not showing it in the banks’ balance sheets. \The bank advances tripled in six years from Rs 18.06 lakh crore in March 2008 to Rs 52.15 lakh crores in March 2014. Only 36% stressed assets of banks were identified as NPA in March 2014 but they shot up to 82% in June 2017 when the Modi government searched for the hidden NPAs, Prasad said.

He listed some recent lies and rumours concocted by the Congress to create confusion and fear: