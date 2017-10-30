Congress speaks in voice of separatists: Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: Congress leader P Chidambaram’s advocacy of greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir elicited a fierce attack on the party by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday accused it of “shamelessly” lending its voice to calls for “Kashmir’s azadi”.

The National Conference, which ruled the restive state for several decades and is now the main opposition, meanwhile, passed a resolution, vowing to continue its struggle for restoration of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir in its “original, pristine form”. It also asked both India and Pakistan to initiate a “sustained and comprehensive” dialogue to resolve the Kashmir imbroglio.

Addressing BJP workers, he accused the Congress of playing politics over the sacrifices of soldiers and asked the party to account for Chidambaram’s politically loaded comments. He also linked the remark to last year’s surgical strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan and said he could imagine why the opposition party had not been able to “digest” the counter-terror action by the Army.

“Thousands of soldiers have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir. They have been making sacrifices for protecting the motherland, to protect the innocent residents of Kashmir. There is hardly a state in the country from where brave soldiers have not laid down their lives for Kashmir. And suddenly, those who were in power until yesterday are taking a U-turn today,” Modi said.

“They are lending their voice to those demanding `azadi’. I want to ask the residents of Bengaluru, can such people, who play politics over the sacrifices of brave soldiers, do any good for the country… And they are not feeling ashamed in saying this. Congress party will have to give an answer for this remark,” Modi said.

He said the mothers, sisters and children of those who laid down their lives were seeking an answer from the Congress. “Should the Congress use the same language shame lessly which is used by the separatists in Kashmir,” Modi asked, adding that the language was also used by sympathisers of Pakistan.

“This is land of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and we will not allow any compromise with the unity and integrity of the country.” Referring to the surgical strikes, Modi said Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for sending terrorists to India. “The whole country was proud. The Congress could not even digest this. Now, after listening to the remarks of the Congress leader, I can imagine why they were unhappy with surgical strikes.”

“It seemed that after repeated defeats some intellectual people in the party would put the Congress back on the right path. But now it looks like the Congress does not want to learn from its mistakes. People usually learn from their mistakes,” Modi said at the BJP rally outside the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city.

Speaking at an event in Rajkote on Saturday, Chidambaram said when people in Kashmir ask for “azadi” most of them want greater autonomy and “I think we should seriously examine that question and consider in what areas we can give autonomy to” the state.

“It is very much within the Constitution. Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India with some amount of autonomy,” the former Union Home Minister had said.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from Chidambaram’s remark and said that while individuals may have different personal opinions, the solution for lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir lies solely within the framework of the Constitution.

PM is imagining a ghost: Chidambaram

“The Prime Minister is imagining a ghost and attacking it,” said the former Home Minister P Chidambaram in his rebuttal to PM Modi. “It is obvious the Prime Minister has not read the whole answer to the question put to me on Jammu and Kashmir. Those who criticise must read the whole answer and tell me, which word in the answer was wrong,” Chidambaram said in a statement. The former finance minister also clarified that neither his party nor he criticised had the ‘surgical strike’ through his statement on Kashmir. “Neither the Congress, nor I had criticised the ‘surgical strike’. We had pointed out that these were cross-border actions and such actions had been done in the past too, as admitted by the Army Chief,” he said.

Separatists for ‘mass agitation’

Srinagar: Three separatist leaders on Sunday urged the people of Kashmir to launch a “mass agitation” if the Supreme Court delivered a verdict in favour of pleas seeking the repeal of Article 35A and said any effort to “tinker with” a state subject law will create “a Palestine-like situation”. In a joint statement here, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik urged the people to “launch a mass agitation if the Supreme Court delivered a verdict against the interests and aspirations of the people of the state”. The matter is expected to come before the Supreme Court shortly. The Article relates to special rights and privileges of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.