Congress-SP Alliance On Tenterhooks

While SP refuses to budge from its offer of 90-odd seats, the Cong is not ready for anything below 120.

New Delhi : Prospects of an alliance between the Congress and the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh appeared set for collapse even before taking off. With the SP refusing to budge from its offer of 90-odd seats and the Congress not ready for anything below 120, sources in both camps conceded that an electoral tie up was more or less over.

However, the Congress decided to wait for a day on the outcome of its vice-president Rahul Gandhi”s phone call in the evening to SP chief and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

It also withheld release of the list of 140 candidates decided in the day-long meeting at 10 Janpath to await response of Akhilesh, who promised Rahul to get back to him by Sunday after sorting out what prompted his colleagues to shelve the alliance and declare the candidates.

Rahul reportedly conveyed his party leaders” apprehension to Akhilesh that the Samajwadi Party went back on the deal because of Prime Minister Modi instilling fear among its leaders, particularly his MP uncle Ramgopal Yadav, that all family members would be in jail on the basis of a diary of a jailed engineer, also Yadav, of Noida. The Congress leaders who reviewed the development see a definite hand of Modi in arm-twisting as they see how the Congress alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fell through in Jharkhand and now the “Grand Alliance” under Nitish Kumar”s leadership collapsed in Bihar Assembly elections.

Party sources said the ball is now in Akhilesh”s court to undo the damage already done by his party by unilaterally declaring its candidates and claimed the SP at one stage refused to give more than 125 seats to the Congress, including some other allies, but the ultimate deal was made on 144 seats.

The Congress leadership was shocked when SP vice-president and MP Nanda released his party candidates” list and claimed the Congress walked out when it were offered 103 seats. The Congress almost decided to call off any attempts to revive the alliance after Nanda”s Friday night comment that the Congress can be given only 54 seats – 28 won by it in the last elections in 2012 and 26 others where its candidates finished second.

Sources said Rahul was preparing the party to contest all 403 seats, but he reconciled to pressure of in-charge general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders that the Congress contesting on its would divide the secular vote and that was why he endorsed the alliance. He conveyed this much to Akhilesh, telling him that he would be rather helping the BJP by breaking the alliance.

The Congress leadership decided to field candidates on all the seats late on Friday night, asking all its poll managers to quickly finalise the list of candidates for the first two phases. There was jubilation among the Congress workers all over Uttar Pradesh on getting the word that the party is contesting on all seats as they were not happy with the alliance making their two years of hard work useless if the seats on which they laboured go to the SP.

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, who entered politics through Samajwadi Party, was the lone voice in the party repeatedly warning Rahul not to trust either Akhilesh or his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as he has his own experience on breaking solemn promises at the last moment.

Party sources said the last date for filing the nominations in the first phase of polls on February 11 is still three days away as it closes only on January 24 while the nominations will close for the second phase of polls on February 15 only on January 27. “We thus have still enough time to reconcile our list with that of the Samajwadi Party,” a party leader said, adding that there will be still more time as the withdrawals will be allowed up to January 27 in case of the first phase and up to January 30 in case of the second phase.

In Lucknow, senior SP MP Naresh Agarwal claimed the SP had offered 100 seats to Congress but they were not ready for less than 120. “We told the Congress that we have 234 sitting MLAs whom we need to give ticket as also to few others and so there is no chance of SP fighting less than 300 seats,” he added.