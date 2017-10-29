Congress ridicules Guj CM for insinuation

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday slammed Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for making an insinuation against its president’s political secretary Ahmed Patel by linking him with an ex-employee of a hospital in his home district Bharuch arrested on the charge of working for terror outfit ISIS.

“How can a chief minister stoop that low to claim the linkage that has not been established at all,” asked Congress communication chief Randeep Singh Surjewala and said faced with a certain defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP is resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks and making wild allegations.

“Unthinkable that a chief minister can stoop so low and play cheap politics on the issues of national security and terrorism,” he said and pointed out that the BJP in panic over unrest in the society — particularly the anger among youth and traders — was inventing diversionary ploys to confuse the voters ahead of election.

Ahmed Patel himself denied the insinuations in a series of tweets: “Allegations are completely baseless. We appreciate the ATS move and demand strict action against the culprit. But national security should not be politicised. Let us not divide peace-loving Gujaratis while fighting terrorism.”

The Congress pointed out that Ahmed Patel had ceased to be the trustee of the hospital he had promoted in 2014 and the fact that the person arrested on the terror charge was appointed in the hospital only six months ago that itself absolves him of any linkage with the culprit.

The party’s strong reaction came in response to the chief minister”s late night press conference in which he said: “I congratulate the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for having caught two terrorists (lawyer Ubed Mirza and Kasim Steamerwala) in time. Had it not been so… a big disaster would have happened. Ahmed Patel is the person running the show at the hospital where Kasim was employed. We demand clarification from the Congress and Ahmed Patel should resign from Rajya Sabha.”

Kasim was a lab technician at the Sardar Patel Hospital & Heart Institute which is run by a trust. Ahmed Patel has been associated with the trust since 1979 and worked hard to set up the hospital which provides modern healthcare to the villagers in the area. Kasim resigned from the hospital two days ago before his arrest in Surat.

The Congress argued that Patel had no role in appointments of staff and cannot be held responsible for the conduct of a lab technician. There are more than 150 doctors and staff in the hospital.